Govt committed to promoting digitization for transparency: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan Govt committed to promoting digitization for transparency: Ahsan Iqbal

He mentioned that under this package, each deserving family was provided with Rs5,000.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 16:35:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is working sincerely to promote digitization in order to ensure transparency.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, along with Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima, he stated that for the first time under the Ramazan Relief Package, deserving people were included in the digital economy.

He mentioned that under this package, each deserving family was provided with Rs5,000.

In his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted that this year’s Ramazan Relief Package was unique as it ensured direct cash transfers to deserving families.

Shaza Fatima emphasized that the government's effort is focused on ensuring the digitization of all citizen services to facilitate the people.

She also pointed out that digitization will also help improve revenue collection and strengthen the economy.



