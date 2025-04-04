PM Shehbaz inquires about President Zardari's health over phone

President Zardari had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in isolation

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 16:29:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari and inquired about his health.

Expressing his best wishes, the prime minister prayed for the president's swift recovery.

He said the entire nation is praying for the health of the president.

Earlier, President Zardari had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in isolation, confirmed his physician Dr Asim Hussain.

“The president is under the care of infectious disease specialists at a private hospital. All meetings with the president have been strictly restricted due to his health condition," he said.

He further mentioned that President Zardari was being closely observed, with multiple tests conducted to evaluate his condition.