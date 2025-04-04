Pakistan passport ranked among weakest in world yet again

Ireland has secured the Nomad Passport Index top spot in 2025

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan passport has once again been ranked among weakest in the world, according to Nomad Passport Index 2025.

The Nomad Capitalist Passport Index evaluates 199 citizenships, providing a deeper, data-driven look at what it means to be a truly global citizen.

Each passport is ranked across five key factors: visa-free travel, taxation, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom. These criteria reflect the real-world concerns of modern nomads, investors, entrepreneurs and internationally minded individuals.

This year, the passport of Pakistan was ranked as 195, with a total score of 32.00. Pakistan has obtained a “Travel” score of 46 as there are 9 countries that Pakistan passport holders can enter without a visa, 33 countries that allow Pakistan passport holders to enter by obtaining a visa on arrival and only four electronic travel authorization (eTA) destinations.

The index has assigned Pakistan a “Taxation” score of 20, meaning that “Pakistan allows citizens to relocate to avoid tax”.

Pakistan is followed by Iraq with 31.50 points, Eritrea with 31 points, Yemen with 30.50 points and Afghanistan with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Ireland has secured the Nomad Passport Index top spot in 2025, edging out Switzerland as the back-and-forth battle between two of Europe’s neutral states enters its second year.

Ireland has secured 109 points as passport holders of this country can travel to 176 destinations without visa.

It is followed by Switzerland at second spot with 108.5 points and Greece at third position with as many points.

