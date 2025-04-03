Ahsan Iqbal calls for timely completion of stalled education projects

He chaired meeting on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A review meeting on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25 was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the chair.

During the meeting, third-quarter utilization, proposed projects, and future allocations for PSDP 2025-26 were assessed.

The minister directed the economic section to evaluate fund utilization, provide an update on block allocations, and submit a status report on the fourth-quarter release.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that addressing energy challenges in Gilgit-Baltistan remains a critical priority and directed that projects aimed at resolving this issue should be given due focus.

In the education sector, the minister stressed the need to review stalled projects and initiatives aimed at out-of-school children, ensuring timely intervention.