Nobel Institute calls Imran Khan's nomination a political stunt

He said that Khan's nomination will potentially affect the credibility of the Nobel Prize

OSLO (Dunya News) - The Nobel Institute has dismissed reports of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize as a political maneuver.

In an article published in a leading Norwegian newspaper, the institute’s director, Kristian Berg Harpviken, expressed strong reservations over the nomination claims.

Harpviken stated that discussing a nomination before an official announcement was an attempt to influence Pakistani voters in Norway.

He emphasised that this was the first time a political leader’s nomination had been used in such a way, potentially affecting the credibility of the Nobel Prize.

Recently, Norway’s Centre Party had announced Imran Khan’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, sparking strong reactions from various quarters.

The Nobel Institute clarified that the nomination and selection process follows a strict protocol and should not be exploited for political purposes.