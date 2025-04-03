Naqvi discusses law and order situation in Punjab with Nawaz, Maryam

Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 04:25:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest besides law and order situation in Punjab came under discussion.

A consensus was reached during the meeting on making comprehensive efforts to improve law and order situation in Punjab. It was reaffirmed that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and collective efforts.

