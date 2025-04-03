PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Bilawal

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 04:20:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended Eidul Fitr greetings to him.

The premier also expressed good wishes for the PPP chairman. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif also enquired after President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed good wishes for him. The PM also prayed for early recovery of the President.

