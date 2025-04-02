PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif, discusses political situation

Nawaz Sharif underscored importance of Punjab’s role as elder

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 20:33:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday to deliberate on key economic and political matters.

During the meeting, the premier briefed the party leader on significant national issues, including the economic situation and the state of law and order. He also provided an update on developments in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that he had held detailed discussions with the Balochistan chief minister and expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the province.

Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the premier, underscored the importance of Punjab’s role as the elder brother and directed that every possible effort be made to provide maximum relief to the people.