Marriyum Aurangzeb clarifies Lahore Zoo ticket price hike

She stated that the entry ticket for adults remained Rs 100

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified concerns regarding the increase in Lahore Zoo’s ticket prices.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, she stated that the entry ticket for adults remained Rs100, which granted access to 98% of the zoo.

She explained that the aquarium ticket priced at Rs200, while the hologram experience was priced at Rs300 separately, making the full package Rs500.

Aurangzeb further clarified that some visitors mistakenly thought the zoo ticket had increased to Rs300 or Rs500 because they purchased bundled tickets, including the aquarium and hologram experiences.

To avoid further confusion, she announced that separate ticket counters have now been set up for the aquarium and hologram attractions, ensuring a smoother system.