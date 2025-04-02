Rising temperatures across Punjab amid dry weather

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The heat is gradually intensifying across Punjab, including Lahore, due to persistent dry weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise further on the third day of Eid, with no chances of rain in the next two to three days.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be 17°C, while the maximum may reach 33°C.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and its surrounding areas will also experience dry weather, with strong afternoon winds expected. In Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions, the sky will remain partially cloudy.