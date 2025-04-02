In-focus

Punjab experiences soaring temperatures amid dry spell

Punjab experiences soaring temperatures amid dry spell

Pakistan

Temperatures are expected to rise further on the third day of Eid

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The heat is gradually intensifying across Punjab, including Lahore, due to persistent dry weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise further on the third day of Eid, with no chances of rain in the next two to three days.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be 17°C, while the maximum may reach 33°C.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and its surrounding areas will also experience dry weather, with strong afternoon winds expected. In Murree, Galiyat, and nearby regions, the sky will remain partially cloudy. 

Related Topics
Punjab
Weather



Related News