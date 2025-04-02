Terrorism must remain above politics, says Barrister Saif

He demanded the immediate release of the province’s outstanding dues

Updated On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 14:56:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has emphasised that terrorism is a grave issue and should not be politicised.

In his statement, Barrister Saif urged the federal government to strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa economically if it was truly serious about tackling terrorism.

He demanded the immediate release of the province’s outstanding dues, including those related to hydropower and counter-terrorism efforts. Despite repeated reminders, he said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not been given its due share.

He further stated that the province was battling terrorism on one hand while being deprived of its rightful funds on the other. "Terrorism is not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s problem; it affects the entire country," he added.

The provincial adviser also criticised the delay in funding for the merged districts after the FATA merger, calling on the federal government to end its discriminatory treatment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.