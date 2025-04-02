CM Gandapur holds key meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

Sources claimed that Azam Swati's meeting with Khan was arranged by Gandapur

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Saif met party founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted approximately two and a half hours in the conference room.

Sources reveal that Barrister Saif arrived at Adiala Jail in Ali Amin Gandapur’s vehicle. However, Bushra Bibi was not part of the discussions.

Following the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur departed from Adiala Jail.

According to sources, Azam Swati visited the jail yesterday with a special message, a meeting arranged by Gandapur. Swati had been trying to meet Khan for several days and was finally granted permission.

During the meeting, Swati reportedly discussed the possibility of negotiations with the establishment. While Imran Khan did not agree, his wife, Bushra Bibi, reportedly showed willingness.

Today's meeting between Gandapur and Khan is said to be a continuation of Swati’s discussions.