Pakistan Ali Amin Gandapur likely to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail today

Sources claimed that Azam Swati's meeting with Khan was arranged by Gandapur

Published On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 11:11:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is expected to visit Adiala Jail today (Wednesday) to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, Azam Swati visited the jail yesterday with a special message, a meeting arranged by Gandapur. Swati had been trying to meet Khan for several days and was finally granted permission.

During the meeting, Swati reportedly discussed the possibility of negotiations with the establishment. While Imran Khan did not agree, his wife, Bushra Bibi, reportedly showed willingness.

Today's expected meeting between Gandapur and Khan is said to be a continuation of Swati’s discussions.