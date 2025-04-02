Curfew imposed in Tank over security concerns

TANK (Dunya News) – Local authorities have imposed a 12-hour curfew in district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to security reasons, Dunya News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tank, curfew will remain inforce from 6:00am to 6:00pm today (Wednesday) in areas including Jandola, Kariwam, Khargai and adjoining area. Wana Road will also remain closed during this period.

According to official notifications issued, the residents are instructed to remain indoors during the curfew period, while travelers entering the region are advised to use alternate routes.

