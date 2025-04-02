Bilawal meets party workers on second day of Eid

LARKANA (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued meetings with party workers citizens from across the country on the second day of Eidul Fitr at Bhutto House, Naudero on Tuesday.

He accompanied by First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and PPP women’s wing central president Faryal Talpur, also met with citizens who visited Bhutto House, to exchange Eid greetings.

On the second day of Eid, party workers and citizens from across the country met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and hundreds of people lined up at Bhutto House, to meet Chairman Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meetings with voters from his constituency, as well as party officials and workers. He also met with journalists and representatives from various sectors.

He listened to public and party workers’ concerns and suggestions, issuing directives for their immediate resolution.

