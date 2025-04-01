Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to quake-hit Myanmar

The first batch included 565 tents, 210 tarpaulins, and 2,000 blankets

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a humanitarian assistance consignment containing 35 tonnes of supplies was dispatched for Myanmar on Tuesday.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry saw off the cargo flight at Islamabad International Airport.

The aid package including tents, blankets, tarpaulins, water modules, readymade food and medicines will be delivered to Myanmar authorities at Yangon airport.

The relief goods are being sent in response to the severe earthquake situation in Myanmar.

More than 2,700 people died in the 7.7 magnitude quake, which hit around lunchtime on Friday, and as aid teams made into areas near the epicentre, it became clear to them that a massive humanitarian effort was required for those who survived.

The IRC said its teams found people also urgently needed medical care, drinking water and food.