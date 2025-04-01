Festivities continue as Lahorites celebrate second day of Eidul Fitr with zeal

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Citizens have planned an exciting second day of Eid, filled with outings, feasts, and gatherings.

Families are switching roles—yesterday’s hosts are today’s guests, with delicious homemade dishes ready to welcome loved ones.



Children continue to enjoy in parks, while youth flock to fast food joints and cinemas for entertainment.

Women are heading out with friends, and elders are engaged in their own gatherings.

Meanwhile, food lovers in Lahore are relishing special Eid breakfasts, indulging in dishes like bong paya, chana kofta, and halwa puri, saying, "Now it truly feels like Eid!"