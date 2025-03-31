PM Shehbaz extends support to Myanmar following devastating earthquake

NDMA will dispatch 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to Myanmar’s leadership and people following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28, causing significant loss of life and property.

In a telephonic conversation with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the deep sympathies of the Pakistani government and its citizens over the tragedy.

He assured his Myanmar counterpart that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the affected communities.

The prime minister also announced that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would dispatch approximately 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar.

Expressing confidence in the resilience of Myanmar’s people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that they would soon recover from the disaster.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian support and disaster relief efforts whenever needed.

In response, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their timely assistance and solidarity during this challenging period.