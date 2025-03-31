PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over Pak-Bangladesh ties

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over Pak-Bangladesh ties

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen bilateral relations

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 22:37:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation today with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus to extend his warm wishes and greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in trade and travel.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The prime minister said that Pakistan looked forward to the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister to Dhaka in April and said that a trade delegation would also accompany him.

He also underscored the need to revive institutional mechanisms to reinvigorate the bilateral relationship at all levels.

Exchange of cultural troupes to promote people-to-people contact was also discussed.

Shehbaz Sharif invited a Bangladesh cultural troupe, comprising old and new artists, including the legendary Runa Laila, to visit Pakistan.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.



