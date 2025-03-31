Imran Khan celebrates third Eidul Fitr in Adiala Jail

Due to security reasons, he was not taken out of his cell to offer Eid prayers

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has been celebrating his third Eidul Fitr in Adiala Jail.

Due to security reasons, he was not taken out of his cell to offer Eid prayers.

Meanwhile, a large number of prisoners and jail staff offered Eid prayers in the main mosque of the Adiala Jail. PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi remained locked in their cells and could not offer Eid prayers.

According to jail insiders, the PTI founder has not yet worn new clothes.