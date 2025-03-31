Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer offers Eid prayers in Model Town

Special prayers were offered for peace and those who sacrificed their lives in war on terror

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Collective prayers on Eid day is an important tradition of Eidul Fitr. Muslims religiously follow this ritual by congregating at mosques and Eidgahs as gesture of unity and brotherhood.

Similarly, a large number of citizens gathered to perform Eidul Fitr prayers at Model Town’s Central Park. Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood and others also offered their Eid prayers at the Central Park.

The religious scholar in his sermon highlighted the significance of Eid. He stressed the Muslims to lead a spiritual life and follow the teachings of Islam.

He said honesty, righteousness, fear of Allah, compassion, kindness are the characteristics which the Muslim should develop in their personalities to get success in this world and the life after death.

Strict security measures were put in place during the Eid prayer gathering in and around the park. Devotees prayed for peace in the country and those who sacrificed their lives in war on terror.

