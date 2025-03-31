President Zardari, political leaders offer Eid prayers in hometowns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eid prayers at the Zardari House in Nawabshah while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayers at Model Town in Lahore.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister for Prisons Haji Ali Hassan Zardari also offered Eid prayers along with the president in Nawabshah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz's sons Hamza and Salman, Information Minister Atta Tarar and other high ranking government official and prominent personalities offered prayers along with him.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered Eid prayers in Jati Umra. His daughter Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz celebrated Eid along with him.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, Agha Siraj Durrani, Jamil Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial and others offered Eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.

After the Eid prayers, Bilawal visited the tomb of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto. He also offered Fateha at the graves of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. He prayed for economic stability and prosperity of the country.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan offered Eid prayers in Buner, and former chairman of Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, in Chagai. Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan and former provincial minister for local government Yousaf Ayub Khan offered Eid prayers in native village Rehana, Haripur.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered Eid prayers in Lahore, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM’s Farooq Sattar and other leaders offered Eid prayers at the Governor House in Karachi. Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, former mayor Waseem Akhtar, MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Arshad Vohra offered Eid prayers at the Polo Ground.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider offered prayers in Gujar Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House in Peshawar. Balochistan's Jaffar Mandokhail remained in Quetta.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur offered Eid prayers in his native district Dera Ismail Khan. Special prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country, national unity and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayers at the Chief Minister House in Quetta along with provincial ministers Noor Muhammad Damar, Bakht Kakar, MPA Haji Ali Madad Jatak and IG Police.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, chief of the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Supreme Court Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Lahore High Court’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, and Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi offered Eid prayers at the GOR-1 mosque in Lahore.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan offered Eid prayers in his native village Khai Hathar, Kasur.

Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab and former mayor Khawaja Ahmed Hassan also offered Eid prayers at the GOR-1 mosque.

Political bigwigs including Rana Sanaullah, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Raisani, and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, celebrate Eid in their respective hometowns.