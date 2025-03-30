Iftar Time Ramadan 29
Government, state institutions have destroyed the economy: Liaqat Baloch

Pakistan

He emphasised that the deteriorating situation in Balochistan required a national vision

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Deputy Emir, Liaqat Baloch, has accused the government, state institutions of ruining the economy.

In a statement, he emphasised that the deteriorating situation in Balochistan required a national vision and collective spirit to find a solution.

Baloch also stressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan must align to tackle security and trade challenges effectively.

He further lamented that the country’s elite were accumulating wealth from Pakistan and moving it abroad, leaving the economy in shambles. 

