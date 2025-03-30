CM Maryam Nawaz orders foolproof security for Chand Raat, Eidul Fitr

Strict monitoring of suspicious activity in markets has been ordered

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr celebrations.

She has instructed an increased presence of women police squads in markets to safeguard women and children.

In Lahore, additional police personnel have been deployed across 65 commercial centers, while drone cameras and night vision binoculars are being used for surveillance.

Furthermore, to prevent one-wheeling on Chand Raat, checkpoints have been set up at 55 locations, and 225 police officers have been stationed near ATMs and banks for public safety.