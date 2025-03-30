Pakistan won't tolerate terrorism, Tariq Fatemi tells US

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan won't tolerate terrorism, Tariq Fatemi tells US

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pakistani people in the fight against terrorism

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 11:25:27 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, has conveyed to the United States that Pakistan would not tolerate terrorism under any circumstances.

Speaking to a private TV channel in New York, Fatemi described meetings with the Trump administration as friendly, emphasising that Pak-U.S. cooperation has remained meaningful despite regional challenges. He noted that changes in administration do not alter fundamental state relations.

He highlighted that Pakistan has recently apprehended and handed over a key terrorist wanted by the U.S., a move appreciated by the American president.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pakistani people and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Fatemi further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was committed to fostering strong economic ties with neighboring countries, adding that Pakistan expected significant foreign investment in the next three to six months.