Saudi Crown Prince MBS calls Army Chief, condoles with him on mother's death

Gen Asim Munir thanks Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Published On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 02:44:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has phoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir to express condolences with him on the death of his mother, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condoled with the army chief on the death of his mother and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for expressing condolence with him over the death of his mother.

The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir was laid to rest in a local graveyard in Rawalpindi.

COAS General Asim Munir led the funeral prayer for his mother, with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former army chiefs Gen (retired) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Anjum, former DG ISPR Lt Gen (retired) Asif Ghafoor, along with other senior military and civil officials in attendance.

During the funeral, national leaders expressed their condolences to General Asim Munir and prayed for his mother's elevated ranks in the hereafter.

A large number of senior political and military figures, as well as the general public, also participated in the funeral.

