Eid special train departs for Peshawar from Quetta with 400 passengers

Heavy contingents of police, FC deployed inside the train

Sat, 29 Mar 2025 15:25:38 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Eid Special Train departed for Peshawar, carrying over 400 passengers.

Travelers expressed joy over the resumption of the train service from Quetta to other parts of the country.

According to railway officials, the train consists of nine coaches and has strict security arrangements. Heavy contingents of police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have been deployed inside the train, while tight security measures are in place at the railway station.

Officials further stated that the Eid Special Train will reach Peshawar by tomorrow evening.

The Bolan Mail service from Quetta to Karachi will also resume daily operations starting March 31.

