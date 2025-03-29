Embracing call of duty on Eid - greetings to unsung heroes

Embracing call of duty on Eid - greetings to unsung heroes

By Mudassar Ali Iqbal

Come last week of Ramazan and with it begin preparations for Eid celebrations. Most people plan to celebrate the joyous occasion with dear ones but quite a number of people ‘sacrifice’ blissful moments with their families to honour the call of duty.

Come to think of it, there are many ‘unsung heroes’ who set aside their personal celebrations to ensure the safety and well-being of others.

Let’s pay tribute to these heroes and professionals this Eidul Fitr.

GUARDIANS ON THE FRONTLINE

Among these frontline workers are ‘Guardians of Nation’ - soldiers and law-enforcement personnel such as policemen. They are often deployed in remote or high-risk areas to be vigilant and keep the people safe while their families celebrate Eid without them.

The spirit of sacrifice these officials show help maintain peace and order on festivities such as Eid.

“I do miss my family, but safety of Pakistan is above all,” says a soldier, who shared his sentiment about the call of duty.

Policemen and other security personnel also perform duties on such occasions at places away from homes.

Private security guards also deserve applause for serving others even on holidays.

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

Doctors, nurses and paramedics work tirelessly during Eid days to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Their dedication, especially during holidays, is critically important to help those in pain or having health issues.

For many medical workers Eid is a mix of emotions as they miss their families while finding fulfilment in serving others. A beautiful expression of interfaith harmony is seen when many non-Muslim colleagues cover shifts of their Muslim fellows to allow them to celebrate Eid with families.

Still many professionals remain on duty and often work for long hours in the service of the ailing.

“I salute all those who come on duty on Eid,” a senior doctor says. He says he stays away from children and other dear ones to share the burden of colleagues on duty.

Ambulance drivers and paramedics also spend Eid while being on duty. Indeed, they work tirelessly to provide emergency services to those in need.

An ambulance driver from Karachi, when asked about the feelings, said “we have to serve humanity rain or shine.” He said he, along with colleagues, performed duty in Ramazan and Eid.

FIRE-FIGHTERS AND OTHERS

Fire-fighters, transport workers, telephone operators and volunteers also sacrifice celebrations on Eid and other occasions.

Fire-fighters remain on call to respond to emergencies at the cost of family gatherings.

The drivers and crew of public transport go the extra mile to pick and drop people to far-off destinations for festive occasions but they stay away from families to fulfil the job demands.

VOLUNTEERS

Many volunteers involved in disaster relief or community services spend Eid while helping others. Those working in war-torn places such as Gaza and Syria will dedicate their lives this Eid too in the service of the people.

No doubt facilities of video calling and messaging help bridge the distance by allowing the frontline workers to connect with their families and friends but they do miss the opportunity to embrace or hug the family members on Eid.

Eid is an occasion to be with family and friends but it is also a moment to recognise those who put service above personal celebrations. While their work often goes unnoticed, it is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices they make.

One can acknowledge their services by offering greetings and gifts to these people. The sacrifice they render is a testament to their commitment and spirit to serve others.