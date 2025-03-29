Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youth were martyred during the so called cordon and search operation in Kathua district.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youngsters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Kathua district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the youth were killed by Indian forces’ personnel in a fake encounter near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana Rajbagh area of the district and dubbed them as militants.

