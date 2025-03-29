Four killed as dumper overturns and falls on rickshaw in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and three other were wounded when a dumper overturned and fell on a rickshaw in Islamabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the IJP Road where a sand-laden dumper overturned when it tyre burst and fell on a rickshaw, killing four people, including a woman, on the spot and injuring three other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the driver of dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

