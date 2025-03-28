Talal Chaudhry accuses ex-PM Imran of providing haven for terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan Talal Chaudhry accuses ex-PM Imran of providing haven for terrorists

Minister also accused KP's CM Gandapur of failing to fulfill his duties

Follow on Published On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 17:54:06 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of providing a haven for terrorists, alleging that he "rolled out the red carpet" for them.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhry emphasised Pakistan's efforts to secure its borders, stating that 1,400 checkpoints have been established along the Afghan border and that 92% of the fencing project has been completed.

He criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of failing to fulfill his duties. "Instead of taking responsibility, he comes up with excuses every day. He should first reflect on his own governance," Chaudhry remarked.

Addressing the ongoing security concerns, the minister underscored the fight against terrorism, stating, "We are battling those who do not even spare mosques. What kind of 'jihad' involves attacks during Ramadan? This is not jihad—it is terrorism, and we must combat it together. The army is doing its duty, but it is a collective responsibility."

Chaudhry directly questioned the PTI government’s handling of security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying, "Who facilitated the settlement of 4,000 terrorists? Who was responsible for modernizing the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in KP?"

He further pointed to the disparity in counter-terrorism efforts across provinces, highlighting that Punjab’s CTD and Safe City initiatives have been made operational, whereas KP’s counter-terrorism capabilities remain questionable.

Accusing PTI of sympathising with militants, Chaudhry asserted, "Terrorists attack soft targets. Instead of condemning them, PTI appears to encourage them. Even during Ramadan, terrorists show no regard for sacred values. This is Pakistan’s war, and we will fight to eliminate terrorism from our soil."