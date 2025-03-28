Govt resolves to expose Jaffar Express tragedy perpetrators

Participants agreed to integrate counterterrorism awareness into national curriculum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to expose the perpetrators of the Jaffar Express attack, sources say.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held at the Prime Minister’s House to deliberate on counterterrorism measures.

According to official sources, the session was attended by both civil and military leaders, along with representatives from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the meeting, the government adopted a firm stance against terrorism, vowing to leave no stone unturned in exposing those behind the Jaffar Express attack. It was decided to counter anti-state propaganda effectively through traditional and digital media.

Sources revealed that strengthening the national narrative under the National Action Plan was a key focus of the discussion. The National Narrative Committee was tasked with formulating a proactive and robust counterterrorism discourse, ensuring that any material undermining national security and stability was dealt with strictly.

The meeting also stressed the importance of promoting inter-provincial cooperation to reinforce national security and unity. It was agreed that films and dramas should incorporate themes that challenge extremist ideologies and promote a national outlook. Furthermore, digital media platforms will be leveraged to amplify this message.

The government also resolved to highlight the socio-economic consequences of terrorism and counter misinformation campaigns on social media. Measures to curb the spread of deepfake content and disinformation through verified and factual reporting were also discussed.

Additionally, the participants agreed to integrate counterterrorism awareness into the national curriculum to educate future generations about the threats posed by extremism.