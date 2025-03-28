Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Imran Khan allowed books, phone call with children

Pakistan

Anti-terrorism Court judge Amjad Ali Shah approves Imran Khan’s request during hearing

RAWALAPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been granted permission to receive books and speak to his children over phone. 

Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah approved Imran Khan’s request during a hearing. 

The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure the provision of books to the detainee and arrange a phone call with his children before Eid. 

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan‘s lawyer had filed these requests in the GHQ attack case. 

Read also : PTI leaders criticise Adiala Jail superintendent for denying access to Imran Khan 

Arguments from both the prosecutor and the defence lawyers were completed on Thursday. 
 

 

 

 
