Imran Khan allowed books, phone call with children
Pakistan
Anti-terrorism Court judge Amjad Ali Shah approves Imran Khan’s request during hearing
RAWALAPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been granted permission to receive books and speak to his children over phone.
Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah approved Imran Khan’s request during a hearing.
The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure the provision of books to the detainee and arrange a phone call with his children before Eid.
It is noteworthy that Imran Khan‘s lawyer had filed these requests in the GHQ attack case.
Read also : PTI leaders criticise Adiala Jail superintendent for denying access to Imran Khan
Arguments from both the prosecutor and the defence lawyers were completed on Thursday.