Imran Khan allowed books, phone call with children

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan allowed books, phone call with children

Anti-terrorism Court judge Amjad Ali Shah approves Imran Khan’s request during hearing

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 17:06:31 PKT

RAWALAPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been granted permission to receive books and speak to his children over phone.

Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah approved Imran Khan’s request during a hearing.

The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure the provision of books to the detainee and arrange a phone call with his children before Eid.

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan‘s lawyer had filed these requests in the GHQ attack case.

Read also : PTI leaders criticise Adiala Jail superintendent for denying access to Imran Khan

Arguments from both the prosecutor and the defence lawyers were completed on Thursday.

