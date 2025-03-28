Jumatul Wida 2025: Time to let the tears do the talking

The faithful seek blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty on this day of days

Topline Mosques echo with Ramazan's farewell Kalam 'Alwida Mahe Ramazan'

The faithful observed Shab-e-Qadr with fervent prayers on preceding night

The day coincides with Al-Quds Day, which is held in solidarity with the people of Palestine

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Muslims all over the world observed Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, with deep veneration.

The day holds great significance for the followers of Islam. The believers of Islam gather in mosques to offer prayers in large numbers, recite verses from the Holy Quran and engage in other religious and devotional activities.

In Pakistan, like elsewhere, special arrangements were made for Friday prayers. Mosques echoed with Ramazan’s farewell Kalam ‘Alwida Mahe Ramazan’.

The faithful recited this kalam with tearful eyes as the holy month of Ramazan approaches an end.

Millions of people offered Friday prayers at mosques across the country. Lahore’s Data Darbar and Badshahi mosques and Faisal Mosque in Islamabad attracted a large number of people on this day.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over. The day coincides with Al-Quds Day, which is held in solidarity with the hapless people of Palestine.

Law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) made security arrangements in mosques to ensure smooth activities.

SHAB-E-QADR – NIGHT OF REVERENCE



The Muslims across the country spent Thursday night with fervent prayers and devotional activities on a possible Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Reverence).

Laylatul Qadr holds immense significance in Islam as it marks the completion of Quran’s revelation on the 27th night of Ramazan.

This auspicious night (one in the last 10 days of the holy month) is described in the Quran as “one better than a thousand months”. The faithful offered prayers and sought Allah Almighty’s blessings and forgiveness on the night of nights.

Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the special collective prayer on Thursday night.

Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was among the participants.

Maulana Azad, who is also chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, prayed for the unity of Muslims, protection of the ‘Haramain Shareefain’, stability of the country, national solidarity, country’s progress and prosperity, and freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine.

He said the entire nation should seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty on this holy night. “One should serve humanity with generosity in the holy month,” he said.

Earlier, Takmeel-e-Quran (Holy Quran completion) was discussed with veneration.