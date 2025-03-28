Ex-foreign secretary Najmuddin Shaikh passes away

His family announced his passing away "peacefully in his home on early Friday morning in Karachi"

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former foreign secretary Najmuddin A Shaikh passed away early on Friday morning, his family said in a statement.

“It is with the most profound sorrow that we announce former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador, Najmuddin A Shaikh, passed away peacefully in his home on early Friday morning in Karachi,” the family said.

“We ask all to offer Surah-e-Fatiha to ease his passage to a more tranquil world.”

His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday (today) after Asr prayers at the DHA Phase VIII Graveyard.

He is survived by his wife, Raana Shaikh, and two children, Nadir and Nermeen.

Shaikh served as a high commissioner to Canada, ambassador to Germany, US and Iran.

He was a former member of the board of governors of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad and a founding member of the Karachi Council of Foreign Relations.

Shaikh joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1961. He served as Foreign Secretary from 1994 to 1997. He has also served as Pakistan's special envoy to Yemen, Sudan, Kenya and Bahrain.

He did bachelors from Sindh University and later graduated from Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir Khan offered condolences on Shaikh’s death.

“One of the dwindling breed of diplomats interested deeply in the world and with the ability to analyse global events,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly twitter.