Fatemi meets US Congress leaders to discuss bilateral ties

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, held meetings with key leaders of the US Congress.

During the meetings, detailed discussions took place on Pakistan-US relations, bilateral cooperation, and economic ties.

The Special Assistant briefed the US leaders on Pakistan's government policies, particularly its economic priorities.

Tariq Fatemi emphasized that promoting bilateral trade and investment is one of Pakistan's top priorities.

Earlier, he delivered a speech at the renowned US think tank, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC where he emphasised the need to increase US investment in Pakistan's textile industry, infrastructure and the development of human resource.

He reaffirmed the longstanding historical relationship between the two countries. He encouraged the US investors to visit Pakistan and take advantage of the available investment opportunities.

He urged the United States to assist in education, healthcare and economic development, so that bilateral cooperation could be transformed into a long-term partnership of mutual benefit.

