Independents win 23 seats in Balochistan local government elections

Polling took place for 50 general wards in 25 districts, 167 candidates appeared in by-elections

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 18:58:19 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter announced the results of local government by-elections held across 25 districts in the province.

Polling took place for 50 general wards in 25 districts, with a total of 167 candidates contesting for these positions.

Independent candidates emerged victorious by securing 23 seats, making a significant impact, according to the initial results.

Meanwhile, political parties such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) also claimed victories in various districts.

As per the Election Commission’s analysis, JUI candidates won seven seats, PPP secured five, and PkMAP pocketed four. Three seats were won by the National Party, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP), and BNP-Awami each claimed two seats.

Also, the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party (PkNAP)and the Haq Do Tehreek managed to secure one seat each.