Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge conviction in 190m pound reference

NCA officials were not investigated, prosecution failed to present complete evidence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, filed appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging their convictions in the £190 million corruption reference.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry on behalf of the petitioners, contended in the petition that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acted with malice and misused its authority.

The petition claims the conviction was based on incomplete investigations and delivered in undue haste. It further argues that the failure to obtain the full text of the agreement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) highlights the investigative agency's reluctance to pursue essential evidence.

The appeal also notes that NCA officials were not included in the investigation and that the prosecution failed to present comprehensive evidence. The petition requests the court to topple the conviction.

The plea urges the court to nullify the accountability court's January 17 decision and exonerate Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of all charges.