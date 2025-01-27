CJP Afridi calls JCP meeting for SC judges' appointment

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Afridi calls JCP meeting for SC judges' appointment

The session would take place on February 11

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:16:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday convened a Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting to deliberate on the appointment of eight new judges to the Supreme Court (SC).

Sources said the session would take place on Feb 11 at around 2pm in which names for eight judges of the apex court would be considered.

In the session, the names of five senior judges from each high court would be considered.

Earlier on Jan 23, the Judicial Commission approved with a majority vote the appointment of 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The commission considered 46 candidates vying for the 12 vacant posts. The list included four female candidates—two lawyers and two district and session judges (DSJs).

