Imran, Bushra seek formation of new bench in illegal marriage case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A plea against acquittal of former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the illegal marriage case was filed on Monday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Additional Judge Azam Khan of the IHC conducted hearing on Khawar Maneka's plea.

Maneka, Bibi's former husband moved the petition through Zahid Chaudhry whereas Ali Bukhari, Shoaib Shaheen and Niazullah Niazi appeared on behalf of the PTI founder.

Maneka's counsel told court that they had challenged the July 13,2024 acquittal verdict of the additional sessions judge to which Khan's lawyer interrupted saying he wanted to explain something but the plaintiff had disclosed his mind before the defendant's argument. Shaheen asked the judge to transfer the case to another bench.

"We had heard a review petition against an order earlier. We can send the file to the IHC CJ for constituting a new bench," the judge remarked.

Later, the judge sent the PTI founder and Bibi's file to the IHC CJ for the formation of a new bench.

