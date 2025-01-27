President, PM condemn firing on motorcade of AJK Assembly speaker

They prayed for the early recovery of people who got injured in the attack

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have stronlgy condemned the incident of firing on the convoy of Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In his statement, the president termed the attack on the speaker as a cowardly and despicable act.

President Zardari prayed for the early recovery of people who sustained injuries in the attack.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz termed the attack on the speaker and his convoy as a cowardly act.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

