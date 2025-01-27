Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' inappropriate

Pakistan Pakistan Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' inappropriate

Miftah Ismail calls Imran Khan's statement of 'remittances boycott' as inappropriate

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 10:34:54 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former finance minister Miftah Ismail says it is inappropriate for the PTI founder to urge the overseas Pakistanis not to send remittances to Pakistan.

He addressed the press conference with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi where he said the overseas Pakistanis would not stop sending money to their families on the request of the former premier.

The former finance minister said “the purchasing power of the people has decreased as every citizen of Pakistan is getting poorer, with almost 40 percent of Pakistanis living below the poverty line.”

Ismail said “Indian graduates are the presidents of Google and Microsoft but our graduates are unable to find decent jobs.”

On this occasion, former PM Abbasi said “overseas Pakistanis are the strength of Pakistan and they are maintaining their ties with Pakistan even after taking citizenship. They send remittances to Pakistan."