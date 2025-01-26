One killed, several wounded in blast targeting bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar

Investigations launched to trace the facts, authorities said

(KHUZDAR) - One person was killed and seven others seriously wounded when an explosion occurred near a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

“The passenger bus, travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, was targeted near Khori, some 25 kilometres from Khuzdar City,” it emerged.

The bus conductor was also among the injured and he was in critical condition. The wounded were immediately shifted to the Khuzdar Trauma Centre following the blast.

According to an investigation which was launched immediately after the attack, it emerged that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a vehicle parked near the road.

A heavy police contingent, Frontier Corps and Levies forces reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the site.

Moreover, detailed investigations into the incident have also been launched to trace the facts.

Balochistan has seen an uptick in terror activities due to a new wave of terrorism which has gripped the province.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and 32 injured in a blast targeting a bus in the suburban area of Balochistan’s Turbat.