Navy to host 9th AMAN exercise from Feb 7

According to ISPR, the 9th international exercise “AMAN 2025” will be held from Feb 7-11.

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy will host 9th AMAN Exercise and the first AMAN Dialogue next month.

Around 120 delegations from all over the world will participate in the first International AMAN Dialogue to be held alongside the exercise.

At the AMAN Dialogue, senior military leadership from around the world will discuss a joint strategy for dealing with regional security and maritime threats.

It will be the most significant and historic military activity in the region due to the participation of over 4,000 people in this global Naval exercise and dialogue.

The opening ceremony of AMAN 2025 exercise will be held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) will also demonstrate counter-terrorism skills during the peace exercise.

