Verdict on contempt case against additional registrar to be announced tomorrow

The bench had on Thursday reserved the verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will announce its reserved verdict in the contempt of court case against Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas tomorrow (Monday).

The bench had on Thursday reserved the verdict. The court also sought arguments on the formation of a full court on the matter of powers of Supreme Court benches.

The Supreme Court had on January 20 issued a show-cause notice and removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar from his post, declaring him guilty of “serious misconduct.” The court directed the registrar to look into the matter.

According to an announcement, the additional registrar (judicial) inadvertently scheduled a case which was for the constitutional bench for hearing before a regular bench, resulting in a waste of time and resources of the Supreme Court and the parties.

Additional Registrar Nazar has requested to withdraw the show-cause notice.

It may be noted that a six-member bench will take up Nazar’s intra-court appeal on Jan 27 (Monday). Earlier, the Supreme Court admitted his appeal and constituted a larger bench under Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

Additional Registrar (Judicial) of Supreme Court Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice issued to him following the controversy regarding fixing the case.