Pakistan will deal firmly with armed threats, says Mohsin Naqvi

Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 09:19:31 PKT

HOUSTON (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that anyone taking up arms against Pakistan would be dealt with an iron hand.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Houston, USA, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that terrorism was a shared fight, not just Pakistan's. He highlighted that the purpose of his U.S. visit was to collaborate with American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism.

The minister clarified that he did not attend any anti-China events in the U.S., countering propaganda by opponents.

He explained that his participation was in a youth event, which was misrepresented maliciously. He added that such baseless propaganda held no weight.

Mohsin Naqvi also declared the allegations an attempt to incite the U.S. House of Representatives against Pakistan, urging political opponents to avoid harming national interests. He expressed satisfaction with his productive meetings with members of Congress.