Two perish, seven sustain injuries in road accidents

Injured were shifted to hospitals

Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 03:49:31 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two persons were dead and seven injured in road accidents in different areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.

A man was crushed to death by a trailer near Port Qasim when he was crossing a road. Rescue teams rushed the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. Further investigation was underway.

In Hyderabad on M-9 Motorway, a man was killed and his wife injured when their car overturned due to reckless driving.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In Peshawar on University Road, six persons were injured when a speeding vehicle hit them on a road.

The injured were admitted to hospital. Police have registered a case. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that the vehicle driver was drunk. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing driver.

