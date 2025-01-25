Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists in three IBOs in KP

Operations conducted on reported presence of terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces have eliminated thirty terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR reported that an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in District Lakki Marwat. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and resultantly, eighteen of them were killed while six others got injured.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in District Karak. In ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In a third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber District, the troops successfully neutralised four terrorists including the ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman @Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two terrorists got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR noted that, "sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."