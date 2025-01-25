Justice Mansoor Ali Shah objects to bench formed on additional registrar's plea

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Mansoor Ali Shah objects to bench formed on additional registrar's plea

Justice Shah sent a letter to the Judges' Committee

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 14:20:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court's Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has raised an objection to the formation of bench on additional registrar's intra-court appeal challenging the show-cause notice.

According to sources, Justice Shah sent a letter to the Judges' Committee, expressing concerns over the inclusion of Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Muhammad Ali Mazhar on the bench hearing the intra-court appeal.

The letter stated that both Justices Mandokhail and Mazhar were members of the constitutional committee, which had originally reassigned the case to another bench.

Justice Shah further mentioned that he had proposed a five-member bench for the intra-court appeal as part of his role in the committee, but the Chief Justice had suggested that a four-member bench would be sufficient. Eventually, a six-judge bench was formed for the case.